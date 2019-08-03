Posts

The First Game: Empires and Alliances

I will at some point say more about myself and my history in this hobby, but just to give some sort of context I will say that while I have been involved in the hobby (mostly solo) for a long time, and never completely withdrew from it, in the past couple of years I discovered the modern renaissance of boardgaming, which led me to the modern renaissance of historical (board) wargaming. I have been gathering my old games and expanding my collection for a while, and while I've known about Vassal for a while I finally got tired of thinking to myself that I'd get around to figuring it out later, sat down and actually made it happen.




I've chosen as my first Vassal game Empires & Alliances by Compass Games. Here's what you need to know about the game:


Solo Empires & Alliances, February 1915 Turn

Spring rains came early in the West, but the rivers filled with more than water; they filled with blood. Bloody February. That's how they'll remember it.


WESTERN FRONT
The German High Command issued its orders: attack Verdun and do not stop! They attacked from three sides with siege artillery smashing the fortresses; within 2 weeks the entire complex had been captured, with heavy losses on both sides. The French marshaled their reserves and counterattacked; one of the highlights of the French attack was a nighttime raid by Chasseurs Alpins on a siege artillery unit, where they managed to destroy several guns.

The German High Command will not admit this publicly, but they are very pleased. The battle has cost the French an astonishing 6 Infantry Corps! It is expected that the French will need months to recover from this battle, but the Germans will be rushing more troops to the region to see if they can cause more casualties.

Solo Empires & Alliances January 1915 Turn

(Because of a lack of movement, I did not provide a wide view image this turn) On Christmas Eve, snow fell all over Europe. The soldiers started singing Christmas carols, and unofficial truces were declared all over the Western front, and in sporadic places on the Eastern Front as well (the continued Russian use of the older Julian calendar made for a lack of synchronicity in the two sides' celebrations). Soldiers mingled, exchanged rations, moonshine, and Christmas traditions. Local commanders looked the other way, and as the snow continued to fall for weeks, well into the new year, the fighting slowed down. (Snow in both weather zones).
Solo Empires & Alliances December 1914

The end of the year has come, and with it the realization of of so many broken promises.
"It's just a punitive expedition, to get the Serbs to stop supporting terrorism." "We just need to pass through your country for a little while to deal with the French, we're not here to stay." "It's just a continental war, we don't need to get involved." "Elan will see us through, they have no weapons to counter our spirit." "We will restore lost lands and redeem our national honor." "We will finally be accorded the respect we deserve." "We'll be home before the leaves fall."
December saw the advent of snow in the East, and continuation of mud in the West. Three of the battles from November continued this turn, along with one new one.


Solo Empires & Alliances November 1914 Turn

BU SAVAŞ!It's War! Turkey joins the Central Powers, and, um, ho-hum so far (with the Middle East and Caucasus abstracted in the game to off-map boxes, there's just not much going on here). Technically, the British can deploy any forces in the Middle East Box anywhere in on-map Turkey, allowing for, say, a Gallipoli campaign. But so far it doesn't look very appealing. Overall, this is a much less violent turn than October, with only 3 battles resulting in the loss of a total of 5 Infantry Corps and an Artillery Corps.
Solo Empires & Alliances October 1914 Turn

This was a bloody turn! The Germans lost 6 Inf and 2 Art XXX, the Austrians 1 Cav and 3 Inf XXX. The Allies lost the remainder of the Belgian Army (2 Inf XX and the Cav XX), and 2 French Inf XXX in the West. In the East the Russians lost 3 Inf XXX, a Cav XXX and Art XXX, while the Serbs lost 4 Inf XX, the Cav XX, and an Art XX.
A lot of difficult decisions, and some interesting rules conundrums.



THE WESTERN FRONT

The September Allied turn saw the BEF safely evacuated from Ghent to Calais. In October, with the rains beginning (Mud) the Germans finally eliminated the last of Belgian resistance, completing their conquest of the country according to game rules. They also pushed their lines up to the French, and then took a very risky 2.8:1 attack on a pair of French corps in hex 2554. They scored a HX blasting a hole in the French lines 2 hexes ENE of Paris!

Solo Empires & Alliances - A New Campaign AAR (Sep 1914 Turn)

Eastern FrontThe Eastern Front has been more challenging. The Germans received a lot of Russian pressure, with the 1st Army pushing in from the East while the 2nd Army swung West around the Mansurian lakes and took Tannenberg and threatened Thorn. The Germans were forced to rail in about 6 corps but succeeded in eliminating the Russians threatening Thorn and putting the entire 2nd Army out of supply. But the Galician sector is much more worrisome for the Central Powers, with Russian units just about able to go toe-to-toe with the Austrians, and more of them, the situation has become untenable. The Russian 8th Army successfully rolled around the southern defenses and threatened to cut off the entirety of the Austrian forces in the area, forcing the Austrians to abandon Lemberg and consider a general withdrawal to the mountains.
